The Tragadero River, in northern Argentina, owes its name to the fact that it “swallows things and people”, writes Mariano Quirós in his award-winning novel A house next to the Tragadero. Prosecutors investigating the alleged femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski, 28, suspect that César Sena and her parents, partners in the Chaco provincial government, murdered Strzyzowski a month ago and tried to make her body disappear in that muddy river. .

Days ago, the Police found skeletal remains in the Tragadero, in the place indicated by one of the Sena’s closest collaborators, accused of covering up the femicide. The bones had been crushed and burned before being bagged into the river, but forensic experts managed to determine that they are human and belong to an adult person. The experts try to extract from them a DNA sample that confirms or refutes the researchers’ hypothesis.

On June 1, Strzyzowski left his grandmother’s house with a rolling suitcase and a pink backpack. He picked her up by car with her partner, César Sena, with whom he planned to fly to Buenos Aires and then to Ushuaia, in the extreme south of the country, where he believed that a job opportunity awaited her. But that trip never materialized. Strzyzowski was last seen alive the next day, June 2. According to the images from her security cameras, at 9:15 in the morning she entered the house of her in-laws, Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña. She never came out again. Prosecutors suspect that she was murdered in that house around noon, but they are trying to clarify who was the perpetrator of the crime and how she carried it out. They think the mobile was cheap.

“The main hypothesis with which we work is that there was a premeditation to remove Cecilia from her family context with the idea of ​​promising her a trip and offering her a job based in Ushuaia,” prosecutor Jorge Cáceres Olivera told the Radio Con You. “A trip for which there were no tickets, there was no fixed job to start serving in Ushuaia, they did not have an address as promised, so it gives us the pattern of the active participation of César’s parents,” expanded the member of the Special Prosecutor Team in charge of the case.

Investigators suspect that the Sena took out Strzyzowski’s body wrapped in a blanket and moved it to the 28-hectare field they own on the banks of the Tragadero River. There they would have cut it up and thrown it into a fire that was fed for at least 72 hours to erase any possibility of further identification.

“From a calcined bone it is impossible to obtain DNA. It is already white, you touch it and it falls apart”, say forensic sources consulted. “It is possible to obtain it from charred bone”, they differ. If they manage to rescue any genetic samples, they will compare them with those of the Strzyzowski family. The results would be available in a month.

For Strzyzowski’s mother, Gloria Romero, the Sena were convinced that they had the necessary protection to perpetrate the crime and go unpunished. It is based on the closeness between Emerenciano Sena, one of the best-known social leaders of Resistencia, and the Chaco governor, the Peronist Jorge Capitanich. The governor, who aspires to a fourth term in the elections on September 17, was the best man at the wedding of Acuña and Emerenciano Sena and had included them in the electoral lists of Peronism. They were excluded when they became prime suspects in the disappearance.

patrimonial investigation

The discovery of six million pesos in cash (about $22,000) in the Sena house during one of the raids for the cause led the Justice to open a parallel investigation into his fortune. How is it possible that social leaders from one of the poorest provincial capitals in Argentina have hectares of fields, trucks and cash?

Emerenciano Sena’s relationship with power goes back a long way, prior to Capitanich’s arrival as governor in 2007. The 28-hectare field was handed over to Emerenciano Sena in 2005, during the administration of then-radical governor Roy Nikisch, today new candidate for office. In 2013, with Peronism already consolidated in power, the lands were legally in the name of the Sena and the tentacles of the foundation expanded thanks to the flow of millionaire public funds. Emerenciano Sena named a neighborhood after him and according to local media, only in the first five months of 2023 the foundation received 141 million pesos (just over half a million dollars) from the Chaco government.

The close ties between the Sena and Capitanich were one of the keys to explain the surprise defeat of Peronism in the primaries held two weeks ago. In the last month, massive demonstrations have been held in Resistencia to demand the appearance of Strzyzowski and that justice be done.

Strzyzowski’s case is reminiscent of the femicide of María Soledad Morales, in 1990. Morales was 17 years old when she was drugged and raped to her death by young people with important ties to power in the province of Catamarca. Her murder sparked enormous outrage at that time that contributed to the decline of the Saadi in that province in the north of the country.

That of Morales, attributed to sons of provincial power, and that of Strzyzowski, to partners in power, are among the femicides with the greatest media coverage in Argentina. On average, a woman is murdered every 31 hours in this South American country, but many cases do not take public notice. Last year the victims of femicides were 226, according to data from the Supreme Court of Argentina.

