As the days go by, the figures that reveal the magnitude of the ongoing war between the Israeli Army and the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, do not stop increasing. On France 24 we review the numbers of the conflict that has hit that area of ​​the Middle East since October 7.

Thousands of civilian deaths, among which a large part are children; hundreds of relatives waiting for their loved ones taken hostage; dozens of hospitals that have turned off their lights; the humanitarian staff and journalists who have died doing their jobs like no other period in recent decades. We review the figures that give the dimension of a devastating war…that has no prospect of abating.

10,328

In one month, more than 10,300 Palestinians have died in the bombings in Gaza, according to figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health. The figure indicates that, every day, more than 300 people lose their lives due to Israeli attacks in the enclave. The situation, which was already critical for civilians, worsened with the ground incursion that Israel launched into the besieged Gaza Strip as part of its military operation, which began with air strikes.

4,237

The death of children in Gaza is one of the cruelest faces of the offensive. According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry, There are 4,237 minors who have died due to Israeli attacks. Since October 7, a child has been murdered in the enclave every 10 minutes according to two United Nations agencies: Unicef ​​and the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA).

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has been emphatic: “Gaza is becoming a children’s cemetery.”

1,400

The Government of Benjamin Netanyahu assured that 1,400 people died in the Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7. That day, the Islamist group launched a surprise attack with thousands of rockets. Hamas claims that only the first round was 5,000 projectiles, although it also operated with the infiltration of armed men from the Gaza Strip. Some that managed to surpass, against all odds, the so-called ‘Iron Dome’ of Israel, a defense system in which it has invested billions in recent years. According to Israeli authorities, the attacks reached up to 27 different locations.

240

That same day, Hamas took hundreds of people hostage. According to the latest update from the authorities, at least 240 people were detained by the Islamist group. According to official figures, among them 33 would be minors and about 145 would be foreigners or people with dual nationality. Four women have since been released by Hamas.

31

Since the day of the attacks by the Islamist movement, Israel launched a military operation that has been expanding over the days by air, sea and land in the Gaza Strip. Every day it advances its ground offensive on Gazan soil. During these operations, which have claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinians, at least 31 Israeli soldiers have died, according to Army figures.

14

The World Health Organization (WHO) has made repeated calls regarding the critical hospital situation in the Gaza Strip. One that gets worse as the days go by. By November 2, 14 of the 36 hospitals and two specialty centers in Gaza stopped operating. This is more than a third of the total health posts. Besides, The WHO has documented 216 attacks on healthcare in the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7.

88

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Middle East has also issued several warnings about the possibility of ceasing operations in Gaza. This, due to the lack of fuel and guarantees for its personnel. In fact, the organization confirms that 88 of its members have died since October 7. According to the United Nations, “This is the highest number of deaths of UN humanitarian workers.”than in any other comparable period in the history” of the organization

37

Practicing journalism in the Gaza Strip has become practically impossible. The violence experienced by journalists demonstrates what many have said in the last month: “No place is safe in Gaza.” In total, at least 37 journalists have died, 32 of them were Palestinians, four were Israelis and one was a Lebanese citizen. The offensive in Gaza is experienced in real time with heartbreaking scenes of journalists receiving news of the murder of their families live. The UN points out the dimensions of how dangerous reporting in Gaza has become: “More journalists have died in a four-week period than in any other conflict in at least three decades.”

25,000

According to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor — cited by media such as Al Jazeera —, the bombings launched by Israel on Gaza exceed the weight of those launched on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States. This is 25,000 tons of explosives that is to say, which is equivalent to about two nuclear bombs (this considering the technological advances that increase its power).

155

Since October 7, violence has also moved to other places in the Palestinian Territories, such as the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 155 people have died there. In addition, the agency warns of a significant increase in violence by Israeli settlers, which has passed “from an already high average of three incidents per day in 2023 to seven per day now.” Likewise, he warned that “more than 820 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been displaced amid settler violence and increased restrictions on movement.”