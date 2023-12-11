Monday, December 11, 2023, 10:41



Pinar de Campoverde is an urbanization or could almost be considered a district of Pilar de la Horadada. Usually a haven of peace at the foot of Sierra Escalona, ​​where most of the homes are chalets with attached plots between patches of pine forest and close to boulevards and the well-known hiking route along the Río Seco, a natural jewel just a few kilometers from the Region of Murcia. But for a month his neighbors have no longer slept peacefully. For a month now, a wave of robberies has them frightened and on the warpath. They have even been forced to search for these crooks who bring them down the street of bitterness.

“From time to time there has been a specific robbery, as in any municipality or district, but in the last month or so there have been around thirty robberies, with the case of breaking into four or five homes on the same night” , report the neighbors of this residential in a statement. The 'modus operandi' of these thieves, he describes, is “dressed in black, with balaclavas and gloves, they enter inhabited homes waiting for them to come out to do daily chores such as going shopping, taking the children to school or simply going out to dinner.” . “They usually act in the evening,” they say.

“As you can imagine, the feeling of insecurity and fear in the neighborhood is immense and at the same time outrageous,” they confess, already fed up with the cruelty of these assailants in this corner of the interior of Pilar de la Horadada. The closest police posts are in Pilar de la Horadada itself, where the Local Police is based eight kilometers away, while the Civil Guard, which usually acts in these cases, is ten kilometers away in Torre de la Horadada. , next to the emblematic watchtower.

The police forces cannot, therefore, arrive in time to catch the crooks 'red-handed', which is why, they say, such is the anger of the neighbors that they are willing to go when alarms go off and catch these thieves with their own hands if necessary. “The neighbors fully trust the police action, but they cannot sit idly by and wait to be the next person to break into their home.”

This past Sunday, in addition, a massive meeting of the neighbors took place with the City Council, which they say was attended by around 300 people. The Councilor for Citizen Security, Marina Sáez, and the Chief of Local Police of Pilar de la Horadada, Jesús Torres, were present. “The city council is asking for tranquility and that the security forces who follow various lines of investigation that they hope will bear fruit as soon as possible be allowed to act,” they say.

The City Council, for its part, the neighbors say, has summoned them to an upcoming meeting with a date to be determined between the Local Police, the Civil Guard and the mayor, José María Pérez. The neighbors hope that the serious problem they have will be resolved as soon as possible and they will be able to sleep peacefully in their own homes for the first time in more than a month. Without fear of night raids.