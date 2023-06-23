Pride parade in Panama City, in a file image. Arnulfo Franco (AP)

June is Pride month, during which LGBT people celebrate diversity and deepen their fight for human rights. But this year in Panama — 15 years since the country decriminalized consensual same-sex relationships — the commemoration has a bittersweet flavor. The Supreme Court of Justice of Panama recently handed down two sentences in which it forcefully rejects equal marriage.

He Family Code and the Law No. 61 (2015) of Panama define marriage as the union between a man and a woman and expressly exclude unions between people of the same sex. Since 2016, four couples have challenged the constitutionality of these laws. Now, after several years of delay, the Supreme Court has ruled negatively in two of these cases.

In February, the full court ruled that the prohibitions of equal marriage are “objectively and reasonably justified” because they give “prevalence to those unions with the potential to establish families (in their original conception), give continuity to the human species, and, therefore, to society.”

This argument bears no relation to reality. Just as in Panama many heterosexual couples enjoy relationships based on love, regardless of whether they have children, the same is true of same-sex couples. All these unions should receive equal recognition and protection under the law.

In May, the three judges of the Third Chamber of the Court they rejected the administrative petition of a lesbian couple, mainly using the reasoning set out in the February ruling. Disregarding regional human rights standards, the pronouncement held that “nothing makes it possible to conclude that ‘the right to equal marriage’ is incorporated into our constitutional order [de Panamá]”.

However, in 2017, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights issued a historical opinion in which it confirmed that all the rights applicable to the “family ties” of heterosexual couples must also be extended to same-sex couples. This opinion represents an authoritative interpretation of the American Convention on Human Rights, which Panama and 22 other countries in the Americas have ratified.

Some 877 million people in the Americas live in countries that already legally protect same-sex relationships. Canada was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to enact legislation recognizing marriage equality in 2005, followed by Argentina in 2010 and Uruguay in 2013. Successive court decisions upheld marriage equality in Brazil in 2013, Mexico and the United States in 2015, Colombia in 2016, Ecuador in 2019 and Costa Rica in 2020. In 2021, Chili approved an equal marriage law, while in 2022, Cuba reformed the Family Code and recognized marriage for same-sex couples. In 2023, Bolivia became the last country in the region to recognize the rights of same-sex couples through a judicial resolution on free unions.

All of these countries have recognized that, for different groups to coexist in a democracy, equality before the law cannot be denied on the basis of people’s reproductive capacity, nor because of traditions that privilege one majority group over others. Indeed, these countries have understood that claiming the rights to privacy, equality and non-discrimination of all people, regardless of their sexual orientation, reaffirms the dignity of the person and our human condition.

Panama is not taking into account the many ways in which gay and lesbian couples in the country are disadvantaged. LGBT people may face situations where they are denied the right to make health decisions on behalf of their partner when their partner is ill, their partner is not covered by their health or employment benefits, or encounter additional barriers to apply for immigration and residency for a couple from another country. They may also be limited in their ability to rent or own property jointly or be unable to inherit when a couple dies without leaving a valid will.

But same-sex couples in Panama are not giving up. They will turn to the Inter-American Human Rights System to claim their rights. One couple began that process long before these decisions were handed down. In their submission, which is pending before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, they say they have faced unreasonable delays before the Supreme Court issues a final ruling on a lawsuit they filed in 2016. Another couple brought their case to the Inter-American Commission immediately after of the first judgment of the Supreme Court.

The Government of Panama should not wait for the Inter-American Commission to rule. In July 2020, five government ministries and the Ombudsman’s Office issued a declaration in which they stated that “the National Government rejects any type of hostility, violence, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia or discrimination.” These authorities invoked the international obligations assumed by the country and demonstrated a firm political commitment to the principles of equality and non-discrimination. President Laurentino Cortizo and the National Assembly must put these declarations into practice and present a bill on equal marriage.

The two negative rulings on equal marriage will not stop this year’s Pride celebrations in Panama. In fact, they reaffirm the importance of the visibility and activism of the LGBT community. The Panamanian authorities must listen to the demands of the activists and keep in mind that any type of unequal treatment is not only pernicious, but also flagrantly contravenes the principles that Panama has pledged to uphold.

Ivan Chanis Barahona He is president of Fundación Iguales based in Panama. Cristian Gonzalez Cabrera is a LGBT rights researcher for Human Rights Watch.