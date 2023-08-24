After reports emerged that Prigozhin might have been killed in a plane crash in Russia, Western reports repeated the warning, which had come from Biden.

And Biden said at a press conference in Helsinki, last July: “Only God knows what he can do. We are not even sure where he is and who he communicates with. If I were him, I would be careful of what I eat.”

Biden’s warning came after Prigozhin and his group led a failed rebellion against the Kremlin, in an exceptional challenge to the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who described what happened as treason and a “stab in the back.”

Biden hinted at that It is unlikely that the rebellion will go unpunishedwith Prigozhin in danger of meeting a similar fate to former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko.

Russian intelligence agent Alexander Litvinenko died in London in 2006 after drinking tea poisoned with polonium. Britain identified two Russians who met and drank tea with him as the main suspects.

US intelligence warns

The warning of retaliation also came from CIA Director Bill Burns, who said at the Aspen Security Forum last month: “What we’re seeing is a very complex dance between Prigozhin and Putin.”

“I think Putin is the person who generally thinks that revenge is a dish best served cold,” he added.

He continued, “In my experience, Putin is the ultimate messenger of revenge. So I would be surprised if Prigozhin got away with it.”