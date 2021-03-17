On Wednesday, February 3, 1,047 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the City. Seven days later it was 863. And the 17th, the day on which classes are back for the initial level and the smallest grades of primary school, there were 787 positives. On the 24th the cases were 1,097, on March 3, with part of the secondary school already in the classrooms, the infections were 811. And last Wednesday 937. According to the evidence of the numbers, one month from back to school, the coronavirus contagion curve had no significant modifications and the average remained stable. In this way, the incidence of cases at school “is similar or lower than that of the general population”, according to the Government of Buenos Aires.

According to official figures, the positive covid cases registered since February 17 represent 0.17% of people who attend schools. Are 1,215 infected (slightly more than the daily average of the last 30 days) of the 700,518 teachers, students and assistants divided into 45,056 bubbles.

.Other data released this Wednesday from the Buenos Aires government indicate that it was necessary to preventively isolate, due to suspected cases, to 494 bubbles, 1.09% of the total. And then only 0.017% became positive. Furthermore, 60% of the positive cases detected were teachers. And the remaining 40% students. Finally, it was reported that presenteeism was 89%.

At present, almost all schools and levels are active. And at the same time that institutions adapt to the new educational normality, progress is also being made with the first stage of vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Since March 10, the Buenos Aires government began with the vaccination of 16,000 people with managerial, non-teaching positions and in front of classes of the initial levels. Until this Wednesday, about 8,000 had been immunized with the first dose. The next stage depends on the arrival of more batches with vaccines, something that it is not known when it will occur.

“Going back to school generated a very positive impact both in terms of society and learning. In addition, the data collected confirms that schools are not a source of contagion. And that, once again, the indicated path is to make decisions based on evidence at the global and local level and relying on the objective opinion of specialists. Therefore, we will continue in this direction to to gain face-to-face spaces, as long as the epidemiological situation allows us, “said the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña.

In that sense, official sources told Clarion That the possibility of enable canteens in schools, “at least so that the kitchen can be used and the students can have a hot meal outdoors or in ventilated spaces.” In this area, there are institutions that began to allow students who meet the full day because the school has the edilicia possibility to do so, bring your food.

In addition, the City also analyzes changes in the staging of the income and expenses to schools. This is aimed at families with more than one child, since parents must adjust their activities and schedules to bring children to and from schools.

All these aspects are under study and for now the established protocols will continue to be applied, in addition to the fact that there are schools that have begun to review and modify their ways of working.

What happens before a contagion?

The protocol establishes that when a student, teacher or worker manifests symptoms at school, they must be isolated in the same institution, in a place prepared for that purpose. If symptoms appear before they arrive at school, the children’s families should send a affidavit stating the situation and a medical certificate. And the teaching and non-teaching staff have to apply for a license and also attach their medical certificate.

Schools with protocols. From the beginning of classes in the City, a determining incidence in the curve of cases was not noticed.

While waiting for the results of the tests, everyone must be isolated. That includes the entire bubble and others where that teacher is destined.

When a case is confirmed, the bubble must be isolated for 10 consecutive days. In the case of people with symptoms, they are counted from the day they appeared. But if the person is asymptomatic, the term runs from the date of the test.

This period of ten days of isolation is the one that the bubbles in which a positive case was detected must comply. From the Ministry of Education of the City they ensure that schools are obliged to guarantee pedagogical continuity and that therefore, during the time of isolation students must follow the classes virtually.

In the City, 70% of public schools are double-day; among private companies, 41%. Today, one month before the start of the school year in the City, there are few full-time schools. Many institutions are limited by the number of students and by the meters available to guarantee social distancing, so they are obliged to rotate its population. And those that do have the space available, began to plan in recent weeks, as this newspaper reported, the possibility of going to the full-time face-to-face.

During the preparation of the protocol for the return to educational establishments, the federal council recommended 4 hours of presence. For some Buenos Aires schools those four hours are the floor, for others the ceiling.

