Although Israel launched the war on the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank is also experiencing tension and incursions carried out by the Israeli army, which have resulted in the deaths of 153 Palestinians and the injury of 2,200 since October 7.

To date, none of the official or research institutions have issued any preliminary losses for the Gaza Strip, due to the difficulty of calculating them with the continued Israeli bombing.

But before the war, the unemployment rate in Gaza was 46 percent, while 80 percent of the population received humanitarian aid, while 80 percent of the buildings destroyed in the 2014 war had not been rebuilt until the eve of the last war a month ago, according to a report by the agency. Anatolia.

In the following report, the most prominent impacts on the Palestinian economy in the West Bank since the outbreak of the war on the Gaza Strip:

Palestine Stock Exchange

The Palestine Stock Exchange was the first to be affected by the local economy due to the outbreak of war, as it recorded declines in most sessions from October 7, and its main index, the “Jerusalem Index,” fell to its lowest level since September 2021 in the October 17 session.

Later, the index began to gradually rise, with the Stock Exchange and the Palestinian Capital Market Authority announcing new measures to preserve stocks and their market value, and stimulate liquidity in the financial market.

Last October 29, the Board of Directors of the Palestinian Capital Market Authority issued a regulatory decision, for a period of three months, allowing listed public joint-stock companies to purchase their shares without requiring a contract and the approval of the extraordinary general body.

The aforementioned decision included that listed public joint-stock companies that wish to purchase their shares directly must submit a request to the Palestinian Capital Market Authority to obtain its approval after verifying compliance with legal requirements.

The decision aims to enhance and stabilize the prices of securities listed on the Palestine Stock Exchange, in light of the recent events and developments that occurred in the Palestinian securities sector.

From the October 5 session until the end of the November 5 session, the Al-Quds Index declined by 8.5 percent, according to a survey of official data.

140 thousand workers

Palestinian Census data shows approximately 140,000 Palestinian workers from the West Bank working in Israel, along with 18.5 thousand workers from the Gaza Strip.

Today, most of these workers are confined to their homes, due to the suspension of the majority of economic activities in Israel, with the exception of the agriculture and food sectors.

The wage bill for these workers amounts to approximately 1.5 billion shekels ($397 million) per month, most of which is pumped into West Bank markets in the form of purchasing and consumer power.

During the month of the war, the Palestinian market lost this purchasing power, due to the unemployment of Palestinian workers, while Gaza workers were divided between one part in the Gaza Strip, and the other part arrived in the West Bank in the first days of the war.

But in general, and despite the fact that no official statistics were issued, purchasing power in the West Bank was generally affected, while the majority of restaurants closed their doors due to the absence of customers throughout the ongoing war.

The banking sector

On October 25, the Palestine Monetary Authority issued instructions to banks operating in the local market to deal with the monetary consequences of the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip.

The most important thing mentioned in the new instructions relates to borrowers from the Gaza Strip, which stipulate that loan installments will be postponed until the end of January 2024.

Sources said that there are concerns about bank lending directed to customers in the Gaza Strip, if the value of loans provided to individuals and companies in the Strip reached $923 million by the end of last September.

Clearing funds

Palestinian tax money “clearance” entered the atmosphere of war, with several statements issued regarding it.

On October 30, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich directed the freezing of Palestinian clearance funds, due to what he described as the Authority’s failure to condemn the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation launched by Hamas on the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

Israel collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority for Palestinian imports of imported goods, and transfers money to it monthly, averaging 750 million shekels ($190 million).

However, Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the transfer of funds, minus what the Palestinian government transferred, to the Gaza Strip, as a punishment for the residents of the Strip.

However, on Sunday, the Palestinian Authority refused to receive the tax money (clearance) from the Israeli side, after Tel Aviv announced its transfer, after deducting amounts that were previously directed to the Gaza Strip, according to government sources.

The sources stated that “a presidential decision was issued not to receive incomplete clearance funds, because the decision to deduct funds going to Gaza means strengthening the separation of the West Bank from the Gaza Strip.”