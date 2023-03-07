Victims of the earthquakes in northwest Syria are largely on their own. Correspondent Melvyn Ingleby traveled to the earthquake zone where international emergency aid is still not well underway. Nevertheless, the local organization the White Helmets is doing everything it can to clear the rubble and get essential help off the ground. Why are they so alone?
- Guest:
- Melvyn Ingleby
- Presentation:
- Egbert Kalse
- Editorial:
- Ignace Schoot & Ruben Pest
- Edit:
- Jeroen Jaspers
- Photo:
- Omar Haj Kadour/AFP
