Close to the meeting place in the city, where earthquake damage is less severe, the old city wall has already been restored, a fallen minaret has been covered, rubble has been removed, lawns have been pruned and flowers have been planted.

But in the High Atlas Mountains, where most of the earthquake’s nearly 3,000 victims were killed, villagers live in tents, with only a few of them able to find bathrooms or working latrines, on government aid as they try to continue their lives that the earthquake turned upside down.

The authorities promised to compensate earthquake victims, including paying a monthly stipend of $250 to each family and thousands of dollars to rebuild destroyed homes. It distributes tents and blankets, establishes field hospitals, and removes rubble.

The government intends to invest $12 billion in reconstruction and infrastructure over five years in the area devastated by the earthquake. Last week, the IMF approved a $1.32 billion loan, requested before the earthquake, to protect against climate-related disasters.

Tourism returns

More than ten thousand people are expected to attend the meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank at the direct request of the Moroccan government, and Fund spokeswoman Julie Kozak said that Rabat had given guarantees that the conference would not disrupt relief work.

The annual meeting was scheduled to be held in Marrakesh long before the earthquake, and is expected to address global issues, especially debt relief for poor countries and the economic fallout from disputes between the United States and China.

The meeting is now seen as important for attracting tourists to Morocco, and supporting a sector vital to picturesque Marrakesh and its surrounding areas hit by the earthquake.

In the city’s famous Jemaa El Fna square, where locals and tourists crowd in front of street performers and market stalls to enjoy local food and live music, Hamid Benadi of a juice shop said he hopes the meetings will help bring back visitors.

He added, “Work was a little slow, but now, thank God, normal life has gradually begun to resume.”

The price of one night’s accommodation in a double bedroom in the historic Mamounia Hotel in Marrakesh was announced during the IMF meetings this week at 20,000 Moroccan dirhams ($1,900).