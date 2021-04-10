The celtics you should not have so much trouble to beat the worst team in the NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves (145-136 after overtime) on their court. But there are many phrases from these 2020-21 Cetlics that could start with the phrase “you should not… ”So better not spoil the party. There are four victories in five games, enough to be positive again (27-26) in part thanks to a help from the schedule that is now fading (they visit the Nuggets, Blazers and Lakers). And it is true that they have had to come back to form heroic in the Garden against both Knicks and Wolves. But, I insist, it is not a year of looking at cats feet when things end up going out of hand.

These Celtics games do not have enough good basketball … but they do emotions, even if they are more of a desktop telefilm than a blockbuster. Disastrous stages, comebacks, collapses, dramatic failures, complaints to the referees … against the Wolves it was the complete batch: a devastatingly bad first half in which they lost very quickly almost 20 (25-39 only the first quarter) and -17 in the third quarter before starting the engines and, with the tense atmosphere, starting a tremendous comeback: 101-100 after 15-3 to open the fourth quarter and 107-100 while stabilizing a turnaround that, somehow, was not enough: with 122-111 and 2:50 to play, the Celtics ended up needing an extension after an incredible ending (until 124-124) in which Towns hit a triple and D’Angelo Russell 10 points, with triple final on board to tie before a final ruling by Jayson Tatum. In extra time, with many free throws and marksmanship from Kemba Walker, those of Brad Stevens did close the victory.

The news was Tatum, of course. The forward charged to save the win (18 points between the fourth quarter and overtime) and finished with 53 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and a fabulous shooting series: 16/25, 6/10 on 3s, 15/16 on free throws. The Celtics’ highest score in the Regular Season since the 1960s, the franchise record, Larry Bird in 1985. And the first 50 + 10 for the Celtics since Bird himself, the great legend, in 1989. Behind are the 52 Isaiah Thomas’ points in 2016, a year before reaching that same 53 in the East playoffs against the Miami Heat. The golden years of Isaiah.

Jaylen Brown finished with 26 points, Kemba with 17 and Smart with 24, 8 assists and four triples for 650 in his career, and one more with the green jersey than Bird (649). The sign of the times. And the Celtics can keep the victory, the comeback and the exceptional performance of Tatum. And leave the bad omens and depressive analyzes for other days. That, if the season does not change much, there will be.

The Wolves (13-40 now) have reason to be optimistic (within what there is…) in the last days. Anthony Edwards seems more and more like a number 1 in the draft (this time 24 + 5 + 5 with, his workhorse, good percentages). Jaden McDaniels points to Stole (No. 28 from that past draft) and Karl Anthony Towns (30 + 17 + 7) and Russell (26 + 4 + 8) are mixing well after injuries and setbacks had barely let them play together until now. The second continues to start from the bench, but this time he did not enter as a guard next to Ricky Rubio but instead of the Spanish (Okogie was defending with a lot of energy), who finished with 4 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals, with only one basket in play (1/5). Juancho Hernangómez, meanwhile, added 10 points and 4 rebounds.