The footage should come from the same test version present at Gamescom 2024 last month reserved for press and content creators, different from the one accessible to visitors to the fair, which precisely allowed you to play the first sequences of the story of the new chapter of the series. That said, it should be a version that is not yet completely refined and therefore differ from the complete product.

GameSpot’s YouTube channel has posted a gameplay video Of Monster Hunter Wilds lasting about 9 minutes, which shows some sequences taken from the very first moments of the story and hunting missions .

Monster Hunter Wilds’ First Hunts

Anyway, in the opening we see the beginning of the Chapter 1 “Desert Trotters”with the hunter getting to grips with the Seikret, the mount from Monster Hunter Wilds, while chasing a runaway girl through the desert and holding off a pack of Balahara.

What follows is what should be the very first hunt against a large monster, the Chatacabra. In the second part of the video, two multiplayer missions are shown, the first targeting the Doshaguma Alpha, the second against the Rey Dau, the menacing apex monster of the Windswept Plains.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Monster Hunter Wilds will be available from February 28, 2025Yesterday, Capcom revealed a new trailer, revealed details on the new monsters introduced, and started pre-orders for the digital editions.