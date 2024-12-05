José Luis Arellano directs the stage adaptation of the novel that Juan Antonio Bayona made into a film
The intrastory of ‘A monster comes to see me’, the function it presents The Young in the Canal Theaters between December 6 and 15, it is worth telling. The British writer Siobhan Dowd She was diagnosed with breast cancer in…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#monster #theater #raise #awareness #among #young #people
Leave a Reply