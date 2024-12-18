The Illescas covered bullring will host the Miracle Fair on March 8 and 9. The company describes the cycle as a “monster”, and precisely a monster bullfight will open the series: eight bulls (four from Daniel Ruiz and four from Luis Algarra) for José María Manzanares, Alejandro Talavante, Fernando Adrián and Juan Ortega.

The next day, Sunday, March 9, the greatest figure on horseback, Diego Ventura, will step into the ring of the Toledo town, accompanied by Andy Cartagena and Leonardo Hernández. Capea bulls will be fought.

With this early announcement, in which the first posters of the 2025 season officially come to light, the company Maxitoro, led by Maximino Pérez, launches the ‘Give bulls for Christmas’ campaign.

Regarding the pricing policy, the company will continue to maintain the same prices as in recent years for the bullfight despite it being a ‘monster’, “making a gesture towards the fans for their loyalty”, according to the note. . Tickets are already on sale starting this Wednesday. In addition, they can be acquired through the Young Cultural Bonus to which the company is a member.