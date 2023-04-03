In 2017 it marked the transition “from one-size-fits-all drug to precision medicine for severe asthma”, recalls Giorgio Walter Canonica, super expert on asthma and allergy. Today mepolizumab bends over backwards. The monoclonal antibody of GSK, after severe asthma, has also been shown to be effective for three other diseases related to eosinophilia: chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (Crswnp), eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) and hypereosinophilic syndrome (hes). It thus becomes the first treatment approved for EGPA, while it is proposed as a new therapeutic option for patients with hypereosinophilic syndrome without a known hematologic secondary cause, and for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.

The drug acts on the main protein responsible for the development, activation and survival of eosinophils, IL-5. “By preventing Interleukin-5 (IL-5) from binding to its receptor on the surface of eosinophils, the mechanism of action of this monoclonal antibody is of great importance, given the fundamental role of eosinophils in the inflammation that underlies the new indications for 4 pathologies”, explains Canonica, head of the Personalized Medicine Center: Asthma and Allergology, Humanitas University & Research Hospital, today during a meeting in Milan. Experts explain that the most significant of the new mepolizumab indications for the incidence of the disease is chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, a chronic inflammatory disease of the nose and upper respiratory tract, which is characterized by persistent and debilitating symptoms such as loss of smell , nasal congestion and reduced quality of sleep.

“Recent estimates indicate the presence of the clinical picture in 2-4% of the Italian population”, reports Paolo Castelnuovo, professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Insubria of Varese and director of the Orl Department (Otolaryngology) of the hospital-university hospital of Macchi Foundation Circle of Varese. The main medical need is “the frequent recurrence of nasal polyposis after removal surgery”. It is estimated that about 40% of patients experience this problem within 18 months of surgery. And in over 80% of recurrences of nasal polyposis, the experts point out, the inflammatory role of the eosinophil is recognizable. The presence of asthma, then, as a comorbidity of polyposis, increases the degree of severity of the disease, increasing its impact on the patient’s quality of life.

According to clinical studies, mepolizumab, with its targeted action on IL-5, allows for direct action on the molecular and biological causes of pathologies. And from here, the patients themselves tell, a turning point has come for rare diseases such as Egpa and Hes. “Multidisciplinarity and early diagnosis are the key to optimal patient management and to favoring tailor-made therapy”, observes Roberto Padoan, specialist in Rheumatology, head of the Vasculitis Center in the Rheumatology Unit of the University Hospital of Padua. Since eosinophilia is “not only typical of severe asthma, but also common to pathologies that are sometimes particularly severe and complex to diagnose and treat, such as EGPA and Hes”, in this scenario “the eosinophil therefore becomes a sort of ‘guide’ for the choice of the most appropriate treatment”, explains the specialist.

Times have changed, experts point out. If once the law of ‘one size fits all’ was in force, today it is possible to identify the specific type of inflammation and its cause, and to focus on precision medicine with weapons, such as these, aimed at a specific mechanism. “We must treat the patient, not the disease”, underlines Canonica to highlight the need for ‘tailored’ strategies. “The correct classification of an eosinophilic pathology – specifies Claudio Micheletto, director of the complex operating unit of Pneumology in the integrated hospital of Verona – allows inflammation to be treated with a specific drug such as mepolizumab, avoiding the excessive use of oral corticosteroids and non-specific systemic therapies, which have two important basic limitations, i.e. not targeting the cause of the inflammation and having heavy side effects”.

How did we arrive at a precision weapon but for four? From a ‘successful mistake’. Canonica says that “the first study of mepolizumab was in patients with asthma that was not well defined”. A few years later, “the evaluation was done with patients taking inhaled steroids.” The conclusion was that “the drug did not add anything significant” in the patients examined. “Then we went to study patients with asthma who had persistent airway eosinophilia,” as had been done before in patients with eosinophilic dermatitis. “And it was seen that it worked”, understanding the ‘key’ of what, with subsequent studies, proved to be a ‘multiple’ precision therapy. “An agnostic research on eosinophilia – explains Elisabetta Campagnoli, Specialty Medical Head GSK – has made it possible to find a common solution to 4 diseases that are very different from each other in terms of epidemiology and impact on people’s lives. We started from the study of severe asthma and from search for solutions that would allow the pathology to be controlled and hospitalizations avoided, arriving at the only precision therapy available also for CRSWNP, EGPA and Hes. Achievement also recognized by the Italian drug agency Aifa, which awarded mepolizumab the status of innovation for Egpa and Hes”.