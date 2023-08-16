Daily Star: A spider monkey in Mexico pulled a woman’s top off

A spider monkey in the Mexican city of Cancun pulled off a woman’s crop top and undressed her, leaving her in her bra in front of other tourists. The scene was caught on video, which attracted attention edition of the Daily Star.

In the footage taken by an eyewitness, you can see how the monkey climbs on the woman, clasping her with all his paws. The tourist tries to free herself and says: “I don’t know what to do, I’m scared.” At this point, she tries to get the animal to let her go.

Related materials:

The author of the video replies, “She will bite you,” but then adds that this is a joke. The woman tries to pull off the monkey, but the monkey is holding her top with one paw. As a result, the primate lowers the upper part of the tourist’s clothes, showing the blue bra to others.

“Someone take the monkey away! It’s time for me to leave!” the woman screams. She eventually manages to free herself and says, “Okay, bye!” This video ends.

Earlier it was reported that in the Indian city of Shahabad, Uttar Pradesh, a monkey stole a bag with a large sum of money from a motorcycle. In the end, the monkey was noticed in a tree and the bag with all the contents was taken from her.