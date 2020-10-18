In the US, Florida, a penniless mother of two became rich selling her breast milk on the Internet, she managed to earn 20 thousand dollars (more than 1.5 million rubles). Writes about this Daily Mail.

32-year-old teacher Julie Dennis gave birth to a surrogate child for another couple in August 2019. When he was six months old, and he no longer needed breast milk, Julie decided not to stop lactation, but to sell her milk to the parents of children born by surrogate mothers. The price for an ounce of milk is 90 cents (about 70 rubles).

“I have a great uterus and excellent milk, so I can take advantage of that,” Julie comments on her business. According to her, people perceived her idea negatively, but the woman believes that breastfeeding is tantamount to full-time employment. Julie said that she pumps milk for several hours every day, and it takes a lot of time and money to pack milk into bags and clean the pump. She expresses 15,000 ounces of milk a month, which she keeps in bags in the refrigerator.

