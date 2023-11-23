An Arab person behaved inappropriately with a policeman guarding one of the consulates. He drove a luxury Rolls Royce car in an incorrect manner and crossed the white line. The policeman approached him and asked him to go back and follow the traffic instructions. The owner of the vehicle directed him to him. Phrases that fall within the framework of insult.

The facts of the case, as established by the Civil Court in Dubai and reassured by its conscience, stated that a report had been received by the General Directorate of Operations, stating that there was a problem near one of the consulates, and it turned out that the policeman responsible for guarding a consulate there had seen a Rolls Royce car parked adjacent to the door. It lasted for about 10 minutes, and its driver was inside, and then he turned left over the continuous yellow line separating the two lanes, and continued walking towards the traffic light, crossing the white line designated for stopping.

The lawsuit papers indicated that the policeman intervened at this moment and used his whistle so that the accused could hear him and follow the traffic instructions. Then he headed towards him, and the glass was hidden by up to 100%, so he did not see who was inside the vehicle. He approached and asked him to open the front door window, so he lowered it to the middle. Only the driver was seen.

The victim explained that he told him to cross the white line, and the accused responded to him in a loud and sharp voice, saying: “Who are you and who are you?” He continued driving until he stopped the vehicle in a side parking lot, and got out of it, heading towards the policeman, and he was pointing with his hand in a sharp way, and asking him to Coming up to him, then directing insulting words at him.

He added that he was asked to stop the car correctly, and that he would record its number in order to take the necessary measures. He responded in a bad manner and left, which prompted the policeman to inform the command and control room and file a report about the incident. When the accused was questioned in the police evidence report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he denied the charge, stating that he did not insult the victim, but only inquired about the reason for his stubbornness towards him.

His defense submitted a legal memorandum, in which he originally requested a ruling to acquit the accused, due to the case’s lack of evidence, the maliciousness and fabrication of the accusation, and the impossibility of imagining the incident in the way the victim described it, in addition to the latter’s laxity in reporting, and the accused’s adherence to denial.

The defense requested, as a precaution, to discuss with the victim, hear the testimony of the accused’s wife as a defense witness, and to address the Dubai Police General Headquarters to include the victim’s complaint against the accused.

After examining the case, the court concluded that the evidence established the veracity and proof of the incident against the accused, as the victim was surprised by the latter driving his car in the wrong way, so he asked him to adhere to the rules, but he did not agree to that and insulted him, which prompted him to file a complaint.

The court considered that the statements directed by the accused to the victim constituted insulting, and did not see any reason to discuss the victim or hear a witness denying the accused, and ruled to convict the latter and fine him 2,000 dirhams.

