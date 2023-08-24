The waiters approached the people with samples of the dishes. They introduced them in a low voice, assuming the emotional burden of the audience, calm but conscious, serene. “Ceviche for Óscar”, they murmured, with their trays. There, blue corn tortilla chips lying on corn husks held spoonfuls of ceviche, little finger foods that functioned as food for the soul. A reason for the party, the food honored the memory of disappeared men and women. It was a way of remembering that the absent have always been more than that, the absent, those who are not there: they also ate, savored, laughed.

“The ceviche was made by Mrs. Ceci, who is from Irapuato,” said Daniela Rea, one of the authors of the Recipe Book for Memory, an editorial experiment that turns the pain of tens of thousands of families throughout Mexico into gastronomic hope, community ties, love… Unique antidotes against heartbreak. “Ceci did it for Óscar, who disappeared in 2020 ″, she added. On the pages of the recipe book, it is read that Óscar Miguel Ángel Flores disappeared in Irapuato on July 13, 2020, that he was driving an Uber, that he liked painting, mechanics… And, of course, mojarra ceviche.

Rea, Zahara Gómez and Clarisa Moura are responsible for the Recipe Book for Memory, Guanajuato edition. Before, Gómez had worked in one with the families of missing persons from Sinaloa. This Tuesday, the three teamed up with La Tía de las Muchachas, a restaurant in Morelos, to give life to the Guanajuato recipe book, taking the recipes that, above all, mothers, aunts and sisters prepared for their disappeared relatives and turning them into a small memory party. Make your loved ones eat, prepare their favorite dishes, share them with whoever they want.

Mexico, a country that has more than 100,000 disappeared persons, also has these things. She seizes the wildest pain, dialogues with it, shapes and twists it, like corn dough, crushes it. It’s healthy. “One thing that the project has in itself”, Rea said, “is that memory is not only painful. The kitchen has this alchemy, and somehow cooking the favorite recipes of the disappeared is reaching them, feeding them, ”she reflected. “Salpicón for Eliot”, said then, subtly, a waiter who approached the corner where the author was speaking. It was strange, disconcerting, of a finite joy, to see so many people gathered there, on the terrace of the España Cultural Center, in Mexico City, one rainy afternoon in August, determined to remember.

Recipe dishes. Sofia Valls (COURTESY)

The ones in the book aren’t great recipes, nothing avant-garde and innovative, it’s not even about the food. It is, rather, the exercise of sharing the cooking, of looking straight at pain. In fact, the day started early, hours before sharing the dishes. Rea, Gómez, Moura and those responsible for El Tío de la Muchacha organized a workshop to cook the dishes. They chose four recipes from the dozens that appear in the compendium, the mojarra ceviche, the salpicón, the garlic mushrooms for Jonathan and the apple salad for José Luis and Antonio.

A dozen people came to the workshop. The idea was to share the preparation of the dishes with relatives of the disappeared. One of the workshop participants was the Oaxacan actress Mónica del Carmen, who Mexico remembers for her performances these years in films such as New order and A cop movie. “Food is something very complex, it has an emotional memory,” she said, busy with the last preparations before starting to eat, still wearing her latex gloves. “Making food in memory of someone makes you integrate into their lack, coming here was getting closer to her stories,” she added.

Del Carmen also remembered that during the elaboration of the recipe book, family members wondered similar questions, if the captors would treat their family well, if they would feed them. Even if they would prepare their recipes… “It’s very painful,” he said. Next to her was the anthropologist Diana Ríos, part of the Mexican Forensic Anthropology Team. Accustomed to death, to trying to find clues in what she no longer lives in, Ríos marveled at “wearing latex gloves for life, love, and not for death.” Ríos said that the book “allows us as a society to open up and connect with life.”

Along with the workshop leaders, the authors of the recipe book and those responsible for the Girl’s Aunt, there were also the mother and aunt of two boys who had disappeared in Guanajuato over the years. Cecilia Aguirre, mother of Óscar Flores, took the microphone while the waiters finished distributing the apple salad. “I would like each of you to be able to prepare these recipes one day,” she said. “If the authorities forgot us, may the recipes serve to give life to our children in our hearts.”

Yhoa García took the microphone afterwards. His nephew, Jonathan García, disappeared in Celaya in October 2019. He was 19 years old when it happened. “Municipal policemen picked him up,” he recalled, aware of the seriousness of what he had just said, owner of his implications. García helped the workshop participants prepare mushrooms in garlic sauce, which was shared, like the rest of the dishes, in small bites. “These recipes are a memory of our coexistence,” he said.

Process of preparation of the dishes. Sofia Valls (COURTESY)

