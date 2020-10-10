The coronavirus vaccines They are increasingly advanced and in the last stages of their clinical trials with voluntary individuals, a process that must be carried out before starting a mass vaccination of an entire population. But, in some cases, the side effects of the doses are not working well.

Phase 3 trials are the final step necessary for vaccines to be approved for distribution. At least 41 vaccines are in human trials worldwide, but only four U.S.-backed candidates are in phase three: Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.. The country’s health officials hope to have a safe and effective vaccine by the end of 2020.

But, specifically, Moderna and Pfizer antidotes are causing side effects in some of their participants. The news chain CNBC has spoken with five volunteers of both vaccines to explain those symptoms. Most agree on chills, fever and headache, but have also experienced body aches and exhaustion.

Chills and high fever from Moderna’s vaccine



The first case, a 44-year-old man felt dizzy after the first injection of Moderna on August 18 and also had a low fever. The second dose was received on September 15 and eight hours later began to experience high fever, tremors, chills, a severe headache, and shortness of breath. At 12 noon, he was back to normal and began to recover.

On the other hand, a 50-year-old woman experienced a severe headache but no fever after the first dose of Moderna. The woman explained: “I suffered a severe migraine that left me exhausted for a day and unable to concentrate. I woke up the next day feeling better after taking Excedrin, but I think Moderna might need to tell people to take a day off after a second dose ”, He said.

“If this works, people will have to toughen up. The first dose is not a big deal. And then the second dose will definitely knock you out for the day. You should take a day off after the second dose, “he warns.

“My hope is that this works, but also that the communication about the side effects is good,” reported. Other volunteers to the vaccine also added: “Although it is uncomfortable, it is worth it to protect against the coronavirus.”

A 20-year-old participant also experienced nausea after the first dose, but later the chills and fever. After that, he informed Moderna through an application and they responded immediately with a phone call. “But other than that, it was fine.”said the young man.

Severe pains on injection from Pfizer

One participant in the Pfizer trial experienced severe pain in her arm and said: “I was up all night after the first dose because of the pain from the injection.” Had flu-like symptoms with shaking chills that Moderna volunteers had also experienced.

But despite the bad time that happened after the dose, he explains: “If it is approved, I still think that a lot of people should get the vaccine and I hope that all the side effects will clear up from the beginning”, He said.

Faced with the news about side effects, Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts, he warned about his essays: “Fever of short duration, mostly mild to moderate intensity, can be expected in a minority of BNT162b2 30mcg recipients”. As mentioned earlier, the safety and tolerability of our candidate vaccine is continuously monitored by qualified Pfizer personnel and a DMC, an independent external data monitoring committee, which has access to unblinded data, ”he said.