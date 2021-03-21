Model Natalija Scekic confessed that she was offered 60,000 euros for filming in bed with the tennis player Novak Djokovic. The revelation of the attempted sabotage to ruin the career and marriage of the world’s number 1 tennis player was published on the cover of the magazine ‘Svet & Scandal’ and generated a scandal in Serbia.

According to the woman, he received the proposal at the beginning of March, when “Nole” broke a historical record by becoming the player who spent the most weeks as world number one in history: 311; a mark that was in the possession of Roger Federer.

It was at that moment that the tennis player decided to have a party with his surroundings to celebrate the achievement. The idea was for the model to try to seduce the athlete there.

“It’s true that a guy contacted me. I know him from the city and considered him someone serious in the business world. I know his jobs and they were always good. When he asked me on a date, I thought it was for a business matter. However As the conversation progressed, I saw that that was not his intention, “Scekic revealed.

