This year both Game Freak and FromSoftware ventured into open worlds with Pokemon Scarlet Y Elden Ring. In both you can explore to your heart’s content while riding your trusty steed or legendary pokémon. It was to be expected that someone would make a mod joining their similar premises and here we have the result.

The creator of this mod calls himself Arestame Arkeid on Twitter. It was there that he shared a sample of this union between Pokémon Scarlet and Elden Ring. Where he replaced several models of the FromSoftware title with pokemones. In addition to that he dressed his avatars with clothes very similar to those of the adventurers of Paldea.

The result is downright spectacular, which is why the comments are asking him when he will release it to the public. So those interested in having lechonks, quaxlys, and other creatures in their midlands will have to keep an eye out. Some comments indicate that it will be available on the Nexusmods site.

We recommend you: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reveal which was the favorite starter of the ninth generation

This combination of Pokemon with Elden Ring It is one of the most creative we have seen lately. In addition to showing what can be done with mods in PC games. Now we can’t wait for this one to be released to take another tour of the Middle Lands to become the best trainers.

What are Pokemon Scarlet and Elden Ring?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the most recent games in the Nintendo pocket monster saga. Here players explore the Paldea region in search of new Pokemon to add to their collection. Notably, these titles are the franchise’s first fully open-world titles. Which allows players to move through it with a lot of freedom.

Source: FromSoftware

for his part Elden Ring takes the familiar gameplay of the saga Dark Souls to put her in a huge open world. Its freedom, its playability and the entertainment it can provide positioned it as one of the best of the year. It has even won several awards. If we also add the mods, we already have more reasons to dedicate a few more hours of play. Did any of them play?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.