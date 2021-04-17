Half-Life: Alyx has been an unexpected surprise for all fans of the first-person shooter series. Since 2007, the year in which the last Half-Life 2 DLC was released, without a new installment, many were the fans who had abandoned the saga. Despite requests to Valve to develop a Half-Life 3, Steam owners did not seem interested in it.

That was until The Half-Life Alyx announcement, the new installment of the saga released in March of last year for VR, which brought equal parts excitement and disappointment among Half Life fans. This disappointment came from the fact that many of them, who did not have a compatible virtual reality device, did not have the option of being able to play games. Alyx without VR.

The reception of Half-Life: Alyx will determine the evolution of the saga

Today, many of those fans are much closer to achieving it, since some moders have announced the development of a mod that allows you to play Half-Life: Alyx without VR. The mod in question, which is still under development, allows you to control the character as if it were any other first-person shooter game, using the keyboard and mouse to move and aim.

Despite the fact that this game is designed to be enjoyed taking advantage of the immersion offered by virtual reality glasses, it is still a very meritorious job by the developers of the mod, which will allow you to play the new installment of the game. saga to many fans who cannot afford the high entry price of VR glasses.

A mod lets you play Half-Life: Alyx without VR

This is not the only impressive work carried out by moders in Half-Life Alyx, since a year ago we told you how a mod made it possible to play Half-Life 2 in VR using the Alyx engine. We are waiting to see what more surprises Half-Life fans will be able to bring us in the future, and the advancement of this mod to be able to play Alyx without VR.