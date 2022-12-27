Nicolò Piva’s van did not find the guard rail to stop him: 90 minutes earlier another car had thrown him

An absolute drama that struck a family from Padua, just on the eve of Christmas just ended. Nicolò Piva, a 26-year-old boy, lost his life after the van he was traveling in went off the road. An hour and a half earlier, another car had gone off the road at the same point, throwing off the guard rail that was also supposed to protect the 26-year-old.

A Sadly dramatic Christmas the one just ended, due to the by now sadly usual accidents on Italian roads.

Yesterday, in Villaricca, in the province of Naples, Ciro Calcagno lost his life in a head-on collision between two cars. The man only had 34 yearswas originally from Melito and was a traffic police officer in the police station of the Campania capital.

He also traveled there by car with him fiancée Carla, who fortunately it’s not life threatening.

Two days earlier, on Christmas Eve, another boy, this time from only 26 years oldmet its end in a terrible traffic collision.

His name was Nicolò Piva and he lived with his parents in San Martino di Lupari, in the province of Padua. His, given the circumstances of the accident, turned out to be a truly mocking fate ..

The sad fate of Nicolò Piva

The van in which the 26-year-old was traveling came out off road around 6:00 in the morning of December 24, near a roundabout in Castelfranco, then falling into an escarpment.

Despite the timely intervention of the 118 rescuers, it wasn’t already there for Nicolò nothing more to do.

At 4:30, so about one hour and thirty minutes earlier of the crash in which Nicolò’s van was involved, another car with two boys on board, it went off the road at the same point.

The car fell into the escarpment, but thanks to the guard rail, uprootedcushioned the fall and allowed the two boys to emerge unharmed or nearly so from the accident.

The same guard rail, however, it was gone when Nicolò went off the road with his van. The boy’s parents are desperate to know that if that protection was still there, maybe their boy he could have saved himself.

Police investigations, in any case, they will clarify on the dynamics and responsibilities of both accidents.