Former coach compared the chair he received from presenter José Luiz Datena to the attack suffered by the former president of Brazil

“A mockery”: this is how pastor Silas Malafaia classified the comparisons made between the chair that the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marçal (PRTB) received from presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) and the attack suffered by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former US president Donald Trump (Republicans).

In a video published on his Instagram this Monday (16.Sep.2024), the pastor said that the former coach has been using the tactic of “victimize” to try to achieve “the weakness of their opponents”.

“He has been using this tactic, this technique of trying to target his opponents’ weakness, mocking them so they lose their emotional balance. He provokes this and puts himself in the same position as Donald Trump and the horrible thing that is the stabbing of Bolsonaro”, he said.

Then, Malafaia called the former coach “clown” and of “manipulator”.

Marçal compared the attack suffered by presenter Datena to the stabbing that Bolsonaro suffered in 2018, as well as the shooting suffered by former US President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania).

Read more: