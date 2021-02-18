A gang consisting of five African women prepared a plan to lure an (Asian) IT consultant and steal him, through a fake account on the “Tinder” application for massage services, and they put pictures of European beauties, so the victim fell into a trap, and communicated with the account, so they provided him With the address and number of the apartment, and when he entered, they beat him and humiliated him, then forced him to disclose his bank data, including the secret number of his bank application on his phone, and they transferred 250 thousand dirhams from his account through the application to anonymous accounts, after threatening him with death.

The five women were not satisfied with that, but they withdrew another 30,000 dirhams from his credit card, and Dubai Police managed to arrest three of them, and referred them to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Criminal Court, which started their trial.

The victim said, during the investigations, that he saw an advertisement for massage services on the “Tinder” application, and he liked the pictures of the girls who appeared. With four others they get out of the bathroom, and they asked him what he had of money, so he took out 200 dirhams, and one of them pulled his wallet and phone, and asked him to open the phone because it was closed with a secret number, and he refused, so I hastened him with a strong slap in the face, and another woman choked him, then a third put a knife on his neck, and he responded. And he opened the phone.

The victim added that the women forced him in the same way to open his bank’s mobile app, and they saw his balance of 439,000 dirhams, so they transferred 250,000 dirhams from it to different accounts, then one of them withdrew a credit card and left the apartment, and it turned out that she withdrew 30,000 dirhams from it, and they stole He called him (iPhone X), and they allowed him to leave after that, so he called his bank, informed him of the matter and also informed the police, who summoned him within days to identify three of the accused.

For his part, a Dubai police witness said that upon receiving the report, a research team was formed, and reliable information was received about the presence of the defendants in an apartment in another emirate, so they were raided and three accused were brought, and one of them admitted that she was luring people through the application of Tinder, pointing out that she I participated in the assault on the accused, forcing him to disclose his bank data, and transferring sums of money from his account to other accounts outside the state, as the other two accused of the crime admitted.





