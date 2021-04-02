A mock kidnapping becomes reality

It is a story stranger to fiction than to reality. It is about a fake kidnapping attempt turned into reality. The Italian police announced the arrest of three men for their involvement in the kidnapping of two Italians who had been detained in Syria for three years.

Over the course of 2016, he persuaded. The three men, all from the northern province of Brescia, were arrested, two businessmen from the region to travel to Turkey, according to the British newspaper, The Guardian.

One of them, Alessandro Sandrini, was convinced to agree to an offer to falsify his kidnapping during the flight, earning ransom money.

Another businessman, Sergio Zanotti, made the trip after being promised a business deal.

Once in Turkey, both men were genuinely arrested near the Syrian border and taken to Syria, where the terrorist HTS detained them.

Zanotti left Italy in April 2016 and remained imprisoned until April 2019. Sandrini arrived in Turkey in October 2016 and was released in May 2019.

According to media reports, which quoted investigative sources, Sandrini is accused of fraud and simulating a crime, as part of the same investigation.

Police said a third businessman was contacted about making the trip to Turkey, but withdrew at the last minute.

After the fake kidnapping took place, it became real. People arrested him and sold him to a terrorist organization, where he appeared in a video tape wearing an orange jacket and behind him two masked gunmen.

And he remained in the hands of the terrorist organization for about three years before releasing him in exchange for a ransom, according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”.

Sandrini said in his testimony: “I lost my way to the hotel and found myself on a street in Adana.”

He continued: “I felt that someone was putting something on my face. I felt sedated and slept. I woke up in a room in which there were two masked and armed people.”

Two years have passed since his release. However, the authorities re-investigated the case; Especially since his disappearance in Turkey coincided with the issuance of arrest warrants for dealing with stolen goods and others for robbery.

The authorities charged Sandrini with masterminding a mock kidnapping, and arrested the three men from Brescia province, who are believed to be linked to the kidnapping gang in Italy.