A dispute over a mobile restaurant (a caravan) led a man and a woman to the corridors of the courts, after the woman filed a complaint accusing the man of stealing a (caravan) and turning it into a restaurant. To avoid his loss, he agreed with her to give him up for 24 thousand dirhams, and the agreement was ratified by the notary, but she seized the amount and the restaurant, and refused to hand it over, and the Ras Al Khaimah Partial Civil Court ruled the validity and enforceability of the sale agreement concluded between the man and the woman, and obligating the defendant To hand over to the plaintiff the mobile restaurant. In detail, the man reported that the woman had opened a report at the police station, confirming that she owned a moving caravan, and he lost it last year, and accused him of stealing it. To him, as he had bought the caravan in good faith after it was offered for sale, and he prepared it for use as a mobile restaurant, and began preparing and licensing it with the official authorities, until he was surprised by the penal notification. The case papers confirmed that the man agreed with the woman to give him up on the caravan with all its material and moral components, in exchange for 24 thousand dirhams. In the judgment of a partial civil court, it was stated that the woman admitted, when questioned in the case, that she had received the full purchase price from the plaintiff, and that the mobile caravan being sold is in custody, and the police station refuses to deliver the sold caravan except by a court ruling.

She explained that it was proven that the man bought the caravan from the defendant for a value of 24 thousand dirhams, but she was late in her commitment to deliver the caravan, and accordingly, the plaintiff has the right in the event of the defendant’s breach of her obligation as a seller to deliver the sold caravan. The court ruled that the sale agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant was valid, and obligated the defendant to hand over the mobile caravan to the plaintiff, with the judgment included in the expedited enforcement without bail, as well as the fees, expenses and attorneys’ fees, and rejected the requests that exceeded that.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

