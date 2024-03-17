A Russian schoolboy was seriously injured when his phone exploded in his hands.

A mobile phone exploded in the hands of a Russian schoolboy from the city of Borovichi, Novgorod Region. About it reports “Komsomolskaya Pravda” with reference to the press service of the city administration.

“The teenager received serious injuries and was hospitalized at the Borovichi Central District Hospital,” the mayor’s office said. The cause of the injuries was an explosion of a device in the boy’s hands while he was sleeping, the city administration noted.

The mayor's office urged Russians to observe safety measures when using smartphones: do not use devices in bathrooms, and if they overheat, unplug them.

Earlier in the Irkutsk region, a phone charger exploded in the hands of a schoolgirl. The girl was playing an online game on her phone while it was charging. After the explosion, the child's family saw the girl lying on the floor covered in blood. She received lacerations to her head, chest, abdomen and legs.