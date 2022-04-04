Give shoes a second round, throw away in sin! With that nostalgic slogan, shoemakers such as Hoekstra from Emmeloord or Feenstra from Heerenveen – there are more in this guild – are among the few craft enterprises that still pride themselves on the art of repairing products that were once new and shiny, and with purchase seemed indestructible.

The contrast with most of the modern shopping street couldn’t be greater. A consumer shops there who, to name just one product, want the latest type of mobile phone every year – faster, stronger, with a larger memory, more pixels and a new color. Behind the shop windows hide producers who lure customers with exactly that improved and slightly more expensive version of the previous success number. The autumn upgrade as a symbol of this cyclical consumption race has become so common in rich parts of the world that in everyday language a television set is no longer ‘bought’, but ‘fetched’.

Repairing may be a profession that evokes memories of a bygone era – if it’s up to the European Commission, it’s the future. Last week, the Commission announced far-reaching rules to combat waste. The proposals for sustainability and against the disposable society affect almost all products sold on European soil. From furniture to clothing, from mattresses to laptops: products need to last longer, they need to be easier to maintain and repair and they need to be made more energy efficient. And should they unexpectedly break down – everything comes to an end – then the product, or parts of it, must be easier to reuse. As European Commissioner Frans Timmermans (Climate) said: “It is time that the model of packing, making, breaking and throwing away again came to an end.”

In advance, the road to the circular economy seems as complex as it is ambitious; producers who want to sell their goods on European soil – also from outside Europe – will have to comply with many strict rules. Inevitably, this represents a radical shift in industry thinking, which will have to adapt the entire chain, from design to production and from packaging to recyclability and repairability.

It will be a long-term process, with dangers such as over-regulation and bureaucracy lurking. But the starting point for achieving a society in which telephones, like shoes, can be repaired again, is a noble pursuit. A company that has become accustomed to having to replace a device costing several hundred euros because the repair costs are simply even higher, has plenty of reasons to reconsider. The European waste mountain, which grows by 2,500 billion kilos each year, is already one valid argument. Waste of irreparable products also costs large amounts of energy and scarce raw materials. Consumers will have to learn to ‘rethink’, but at the same time they can save a lot of money and contribute to a cleaner planet.

The question is how strict the rules will look after introduction – 2024 at the earliest. The point is that they must be workable for the industry and that they do not block the way to innovation. It will be a huge job, with numerous practical problems arising. But the Commission’s efforts to achieve a more frugal production and consumer society are commendable.