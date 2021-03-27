The Al Fateel Center for Family Health Promotion in Fujairah began providing Corona vaccinations, according to the National Immunization Program for children, through a mobile electronic clinic that helps provide vaccinations to children while they are in their families’ vehicles, without the need to disembark and enter the health center. The center confirmed the safe activation of the child vaccination service within the national immunization program to protect them and their families from infection with the transmission of the virus during waiting periods in the corridors of the center, indicating that the age group excluded from the service is children under three months, due to the necessity of conducting a clinical examination for them.

The center requires families to call, book an appointment for vaccination, communicate with the doctor to verify the medical history, and conduct an evaluation of the case.





