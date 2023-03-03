What lies hidden in the depths of the Rano Raraku volcano is, as things tend to be on Easter Island, a mystery. However, the climate crisis has allowed part of it to be revealed. The lack of rain in recent years dried up the wetland that housed the volcanic crater, and a fierce fire destroyed the reed reeds that peeked out from the bottom, revealing a moai 1.60 meters high and 90 centimeters wide. hitherto unknown by the Rapanui community. Other artifacts and pieces of stone that could belong to another majestic sculpture also appeared. “We never thought that we could find these archaeological finds in this place,” says Salvador Atan Hito, vice president of the Ma’u Henua indigenous community, administrator of the Rapa Nui National Park, by phone.

The October fire burned more than 100 hectares of grassland on the tiny volcanic island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, damaging some 80 moai. To analyze the consequences, a team of scientific volunteers from the universities of Chile, Andrés Bello and O’Higgins is collaborating with Ma’u Henua and the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf). They were the ones who announced the discovery on February 20, which was made public this week.

Photograph provided by the Ma’u Henua community of the moai half buried in the mud of the wetland. Ma’u Henua Community (EFE)

The Rano Raraku volcano, formed about 300,000 years ago, shaped the identity of Easter Island as the quarry of the moai. Rapanui ancestors built the nearly 900 volcanic stone statues that decorate the world’s largest open museum with the unique type of rock from which the volcano is formed, lapilli tuff. For as long as the current inhabitants can remember, the crater has housed a freshwater lagoon that began to disappear about five years ago as a result of the decrease in rainfall. “Thirty years ago, the rainfall at Easter was 2,400 millimeters of water per year and today it is 1,200,” says Atan Hito.

The average height of the moai is about 10 to 12 meters high. There is one that even exceeds 20. That makes the new, much smaller discovery very special. Atan Hito supposes that it belongs to the branch of the Hoa Hakananaiʻa, the moai exhibited in the British Museum, 2.4 meters high: “They are similar in texture and shape. Both are different from the tremendous colossi of the island”.

What to do with the new moai has opened a debate on Rapa Nui. The mayor, Pedro Edmunds, who has served five terms on an itinerant basis since 1994, maintains that “there is no recent memory of a discovery like this.” And he explains over the phone that there are two positions: those who believe that the sculpture should not be altered and let the ancestors rest in peace —he belongs to this group—, and those who want to investigate it scientifically. “I understand that science is the only way to understand more about how and when they built it because all of that was left a great mystery, but in this particular case some of us want to leave things as they are,” says Edmunds, who gives him the last A word to the Rapanui families and the council of elders, those who today have the “guardianship of the Rapanui culture” together with the park administration.

Atan Hito believes that it is necessary to separate what the people feel, think and believe from what is scientific: “We can talk a lot about this, but scientific data helps us to settle in time and know the antiquity of the sculpture.” In any case, he points out, investigations require resources that the Ma’u Henua community does not have. But since the island is a World Heritage Site, as UNESCO declared it in the mid-1990s, Atan Hito believes that the responsibility for the studies falls not only on the administration of the park or the Chilean State, but on the entire world.

