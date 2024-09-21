The agency advises against “putting your fingers or objects such as cotton swabs into your ears, even if you think they may be blocked”, due to the risk of causing irreversible damage to the ear.

“By inserting these swabs into your ears, you risk damaging your eardrum,” the experts explain. “This can eventually lead to more serious problems, such as a perforated eardrum, tinnitus, or hearing loss.”

“Using cotton swabs actually has the opposite effect,” they added. “Instead of removing earwax, they often end up pushing the wax further into the ear canal where it can cause more serious problems such as hearing loss, dizziness, infection or vertigo.”

Experts recommend washing the ear with warm water while showering, as water softens the wax in the ear, making it easy to remove.