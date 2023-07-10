According to the “Sun” newspaper, doctors said that “keeping the baby’s head and face uncovered while sleeping reduces the risk of sudden and unexpected death.”

Sudden infant death syndrome, also known as cot death, occurs when a healthy baby dies for no reason.

The condition affects around 200 children in the UK each year.

The greatest danger comes in the first six months of a baby’s life, usually while he or she is asleep.

To help reduce the risk of the condition, you should not smoke or allow people to smoke near your child.

Also, parents are advised to always put their children on their back when they sleep, as allowing the child to sleep on his stomach can block the airway.

To also help reduce the risk of ‘cradle death’, parents are advised to sleep in the same room as their newborn for the first six months of life.