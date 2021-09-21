Have you ever had the feeling that with the best intentions in the world you turn out to have made an error of judgment? And that you only become aware of it when someone else points it out to you? I do, anyway. For example, I was recently approached about an interview from eight summers ago. I portrayed a well-known gospel singer who confessed to me having slept with dozens of young female fans during his career. Quite a revelation in those circles. A taboo, moreover, that was broken. I was quite proud of it.

Until I was recently approached by one of the women who had fallen under his spell at the time. It bothered her, she told me, that he was allowed to clean up in a big interview without paying attention to the girls involved. Not her, but he suddenly seemed to be the victim. I shouldn’t have done that, I thought.

Just as I should not have described the Zwolle artist who made all the newspapers while pretending to be the Moroccan political scientist Nizar Mourabit as a ‘media Moroccan’, in a article in The Correspondent. Only after some Dutch-Moroccan colleagues had pointed this out to me did I see how my witty term could cut another person’s soul. After the riot and the hug Moroccan there was suddenly the media Moroccan. The term was rude and stereotypical.

Now I believe bestselling journalist Rutger Bregman when he states that most people are good. But for those concerned, the question of whether your intentions were valid is of course not so interesting. The consequences outweigh your good intentions for them.

I had to think about this when I delved into a riot in the higher echelons of Dutch quality journalism in recent weeks. What was it about? Or De Volkskrant a well-known benefactor could relate with fraud, while an investigation exonerated him. The Green Amsterdammer instituted the Volkskrant publication an extensive research article under criticism.

Now I have no reason to doubt the intentions of my colleagues at de Volkskrant. And I don’t have the right information to decide who’s right here. But what interests me are the dilemmas: could it be that in their desire to point out injustice where they saw it, they did not pay enough attention to the exculpatory evidence that was also available? And how do they weigh the alleged wrongdoing – a $50,000 cash grab – against the fact that the accused can no longer defend himself? He was killed three days after his alleged confession.

Instead of public reflection and debate, the newspaper opts for flight to the front. Initially, editor-in-chief Pieter Klok threatened his colleague from De Groene Amsterdammer with publicity and even legal action. Ultimately, the matter has now been submitted to the Journalism Council. It doesn’t look good, I think, when the media meet before the Council, a body intended for disadvantaged citizens to complain about the treatment they receive from journalists. We should nevertheless succeed in sharpening each other’s criticisms as a professional group outside this forum. Preferably in public.

Hence this final question: what unintentional mistake keeps haunting you? I’d be happy to discuss it.