Otherwise we get angry. Already deprived of its Curva due to the Vlahovic case, Atalanta needs a slap from Verona to ignite and take three golden points in the race for Europe. Zappacosta, Pasalic (offer Montipò a dinner) and Hojlund overturn Lazovic, even if the Goddess tried to complicate her life with too many levities in the final. For Verona, second consecutive knockout and salvation increasingly at risk. Tomorrow’s Lecce-Spezia will also say a lot.

First half

—

Gasp draws an offensive Goddess, with Ederson on the bench, Koopmeiners on the line of De Roon and Muriel to support Pasalic on the trocar, behind Hojlund. Zaffaroni upsets Verona, with 5 changes compared to the internal knockout with Turin: Ceccherini and Cabal in defense, Terracciano, Depaoli and Sulemana in the middle of the field, with Lazovic getting up with Ngonge to trigger Djuric. The size of the Bosnian induces Gasp to swap the positions of Djimsiti and Scalvini, with the blue in the center because he is taller. The move doesn’t seem to pay off, given that in the 11th minute Terracciano finds little opposition, he concentrates and draws the insertion of Lazovic, cold to beat Sportiello with a nice diagonal. The Goddess, who had already missed two bloody passages with the same goalkeeper and Maehle before the goal, needed the rowing boat to wake up. Struggling to give breadth to the game, Hojlund is often looked for in the central streets, but Hien keeps the Dane well. When the game goes on the outside, however, here is the flicker of the draw. Zappacosta receives wide to the left, exchanges quickly with Muriel and from the line starts a splendid right into the corner. Despite a Pasalic struggling to find times and positions, Atalanta won’t let go. Scalvini, who doesn’t head against Djuric, does the most important thing by disengaging himself and forcing Hien to commit a yellow foul which will condition him in Hojlund’s marking. So much so that the Dane nearly scored with a header (again from Muriel), but Montipò flew to his right.