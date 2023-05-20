Hellas ahead with Lazovic and 1-1 by Zappacosta. In the second half, the goalkeeper’s duck allows Pasalic to sign the 2-1. Third goal by Hojlund
Otherwise we get angry. Already deprived of its Curva due to the Vlahovic case, Atalanta needs a slap from Verona to ignite and take three golden points in the race for Europe. Zappacosta, Pasalic (offer Montipò a dinner) and Hojlund overturn Lazovic, even if the Goddess tried to complicate her life with too many levities in the final. For Verona, second consecutive knockout and salvation increasingly at risk. Tomorrow’s Lecce-Spezia will also say a lot.
First half
—
Gasp draws an offensive Goddess, with Ederson on the bench, Koopmeiners on the line of De Roon and Muriel to support Pasalic on the trocar, behind Hojlund. Zaffaroni upsets Verona, with 5 changes compared to the internal knockout with Turin: Ceccherini and Cabal in defense, Terracciano, Depaoli and Sulemana in the middle of the field, with Lazovic getting up with Ngonge to trigger Djuric. The size of the Bosnian induces Gasp to swap the positions of Djimsiti and Scalvini, with the blue in the center because he is taller. The move doesn’t seem to pay off, given that in the 11th minute Terracciano finds little opposition, he concentrates and draws the insertion of Lazovic, cold to beat Sportiello with a nice diagonal. The Goddess, who had already missed two bloody passages with the same goalkeeper and Maehle before the goal, needed the rowing boat to wake up. Struggling to give breadth to the game, Hojlund is often looked for in the central streets, but Hien keeps the Dane well. When the game goes on the outside, however, here is the flicker of the draw. Zappacosta receives wide to the left, exchanges quickly with Muriel and from the line starts a splendid right into the corner. Despite a Pasalic struggling to find times and positions, Atalanta won’t let go. Scalvini, who doesn’t head against Djuric, does the most important thing by disengaging himself and forcing Hien to commit a yellow foul which will condition him in Hojlund’s marking. So much so that the Dane nearly scored with a header (again from Muriel), but Montipò flew to his right.
Second half
—
It starts again without substitutions, with the Goddess who tries to play the game and is rewarded by a sensational mistake by Montipò who in the 8th minute stumbles on Pasalic’s pressure and delivers the ball to him for the most surreal of goals. Side effects of building from below. Having found the advantage, Gasp called back the bruised Zappacosta and Muriel for Okoli and Lookman, returning after a month. Zaffaroni is forced to remove Lazovic (muscular problems) with Faraoni, who makes Terracciano move to the left, with Depaoli on the trocar. However, a mistake by the bewildered Ngonge triggers Lookman who finds Hojlund on the edge of the area, good at throwing a stone that effectively ends the match in the 17th minute. Verdi and Gaich enter for Terracciano and Djuric, with Depaoli ducking again. The guests try especially thanks to Verdi (good Toloi in closing) and they are also unlucky, with Sportiello flying to the right in Sulemana’s seven and Gaich who hits a sensational post on Scalvini’s serious lightness. But the result doesn’t change. Atalanta locks down a place in Europe, Verona must recover quickly if they don’t want to frustrate the great comeback.
