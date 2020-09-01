A resident of the American city of Germantown, Maryland, mistakenly bet money on one race in virtual races and increased her prize. It is reported by UPI.

41-year-old American said that she decided to gamble, and she was lucky. “I was a little lucky, I won a couple hundred dollars. Then I decided that I should try my luck with my father’s lucky numbers at an extremely risky bet, ”she said.

The woman wanted to take advantage of the lucky numbers for a series of five races, but made a mistake when buying a ticket and bet all five dollars (370 rubles) on one race.

In addition, she made another five dollar bet, of which one dollar (74 rubles) went to the winning race.

A bet of one dollar brought the American a prize of 17.2 thousand dollars (1.3 million rubles), and a bet of five dollars – 86 thousand dollars (6.3 million rubles). The total prize was 103.2 thousand dollars (7.6 million rubles).

The winner said that she will spend most of the money on herself and her children, but she will donate part of the winnings to the youth programs of her church.

