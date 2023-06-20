The rescue teams multiplied their efforts on Tuesday to find a submersible with five people on board that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean while on its way to explore the wreckage of the “Titanic”in a desperate search when the ship has “about 40 hours” of oxygen left.

Communication with the 6.5-meter-long submersible “Titan” was lost on Sunday, during its descent towards the vestiges of the mythical liner, which lie almost 4,000 meters deep in the middle of the North Atlantic.

Five people travel in the submersible, among them the millionaire and British aviator Hamish Hardingpresident of the private jet company Action Aviation, as well as the well-known Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, vice president of the Engro conglomerate, and his son Suleman.

The US and Canadian coast guards have deployed ships and planes in an intensive air and sea search for the vessel, which was equipped with 96-hour oxygen.

US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick told a news conference that the survey of some 13,000 km2 has yielded “no results” so far. “We know there are about 40 hours of oxygen left” in the submersible.

A Canadian P-3 plane dropped sonar buoys in the area of ​​the “Titanic” wreck to try to detect any sounds coming from the small submersible.



The search, initially restricted to the ocean surface, is now also carried out underwater.

The French Oceanographic Institute reported that it was going to send an underwater robot to help in the search.

Among the passengers is also Frenchman Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a veteran diver and expert on the remains of the “Titanic.” According to unconfirmed reports, the fifth person on board is Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions.

This company, which operates tourist dives, charges $250,000 for a seat on the “Titan”.

According to the authorities, the submersible lost contact with the surface two hours after its descent. “We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew members back safely. All of our attention is focused on the crew members of the submersible and their families,” OceanGate said in a statement.

Mike Reiss, an American television writer who visited the wreckage of the “Titanic” in the same submersible last year, told the BBC that the experience was disorienting.

The pressure at that depth is 400 times greater than at the surface. “The compass immediately stopped working and started spinning, so we had to circle blindly on the ocean floor, knowing the Titanic was somewhere,” Reiss said.

Image taken during the historic 1986 dive, courtesy of WHOI (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) and released on February 15, 2023, shows the bow of the Titanic. See also Saeed Al Sharqi: The beginning of a new page in the history of the Emirates Photo: WOODS HOLE OCEANOGRAPHIC INSTITUTION / AFP

legendary explorers

“But it’s so dark that the biggest thing under the ocean was only 500 meters away and we spent 90 minutes looking for it,” he explained.

Everyone was aware of the danger of the expedition, he told the BBC. “You sign a document before going up and on the first page death is mentioned three times.”

Harding, 58, an aviator, space tourist and president of Action Aviation, is no stranger to daredevil adventures and has three Guinness records to his name.

The submersible’s crew is made up of several legendary explorers, some of whom have made more than 30 dives on the RMS Titanic since the 1980s.

A year ago, he became a space tourist through Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin.

On his Instagram account, Harding said that he was proud to participate in this mission. “Due to the worst Newfoundland winter in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only crewed mission to ‘Titanic’ in 2023,” he wrote. “The submersible’s crew is made up of a number of legendary explorers, some of whom have made more than 30 dives on the RMS Titanic since the 1980s,” Harding said Saturday when announcing his participation in the mission.

race against time

The “Titanic” sank on its maiden voyage between the English city of Southampton and New York in 1912 after colliding with an iceberg. Of the 2,224 people on board, some 1,500 died.

The remains of the ocean liner, split in two, were discovered in 1985 650 kilometers off the Canadian coast, at a depth of 4,000 meters in international waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Since then, treasure hunters and tourists have visited the area.

Alistair Greig, professor of marine engineering at University College London, suggested two possible hypotheses, based on images of the submarine published by the press.

If it had had an electrical or communications problem, it could have surfaced and remained floating, “waiting to be found.” “Another scenario is that the pressure hull was damaged, a leak,” he said in a statement. “So the prognosis is not good.” But “there are very few vessels” capable of going as deep as the “Titan” could have traveled, she warned.

“The clock is ticking, and any scuba diver or deep diver knows how unforgiving the deep-sea environment is: going under the sea is just as difficult or more difficult than going into space from an engineering point of view,” said Associate Professor of the University of Adelaide Eric Fusil in a statement.

AFP