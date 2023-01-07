The emergency services located this Friday night a mountaineer who had disappeared in the vicinity of the Santa Isabel mine, near the Lorca district of Almendricos.

The relatives of the mountaineer, a 53-year-old man, began their search while requesting help from the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia. The Local Police of Lorca, Civil Guard and Civil Protection of Lorca traveled to the place

Around 00:52 this Friday night, the mountaineer was located, trapped inside one of the many mine shafts. Once the geolocation of the mountaineer was confirmed, the means were arranged to be able to reach where he is and facilitate his rescue.