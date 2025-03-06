Thursday, March 6, 2025
A missing and several injured by the explosion of a pyrotechnics in Alicante

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2025
in Business
A missing and several injured by the explosion of a pyrotechnics in Alicante
A person has disappeared and two have been injured after the explosion of the company Pirotechnics Brothers Sirvent de Fontcalent, in Alicante. According to local media, missing person would be Pedro Luis Sirvent. Even the area have displaced both local police and health services.

Local Police agents have been the first to arrive at the place of deflaction. There, they would have rescued one of the injured.

A medicalized helicopter has also moved to the area, According to information. The perimeter around the company has been expanded, because in the area there is another ship with about 800 kilos of gunpowder.


