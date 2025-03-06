03/06/2025



Updated at 15: 35h.





Four people have been injured and another remains missing after a fire originated by a serious explosion in the factory of the Pyrotechnic company Sirvent Brothers, located in Fontcalent’s departure, in the municipality of Alicante. Adif has decided to suspend the circulation of the high speed line BIRD.

The mayor of Alicante, Luis BarcalaHe pointed out that displaced firefighters are ensuring the entire perimeter to be able to enter the “hot point” where the “terrible” explosion has occurred. It has also confirmed that there is a missing personanother in the state of extreme gravity and three other wounds with a mild character.

The Emergency Coordination Center has activated situation 0 of the Territorial Emergency Plan of the Valencian Community (PTCEV). To the place three endowments of the Provincial Firefighters of Alican helicopter Medicalized, and a drone of the Firefighters of the City Council of Alicante.

Likewise, in the first instance they appeared in the affected pyrotechnics, which enjoys great prestige among the Alicante population, even Eight local police unitswho quickly helped the injured, as well as firefighters, toilets and agents of the National Police, according to municipal union sources.









As ABC has learned, three local police officers were the first to enter and managed to rescue one of the injured from the fire. “It was hell, luck that there have been no more explosions with us,” said the agents deployed on the ground. In fact, Mayor Barcala has described his performance as “totally Heroic».

Regarding the injured after the explosionnsanitary sources report that a 68 -year -old man has been stabilized and evacuated by medicalized helicopter to the unit we are from the La Fe hospital in Valencia. At the same time, a 43 -year -old woman has been transferred in SVB ambulance to the Dr. Balmis General Hospital in Alicante for a mild anxiety and inhalation crisis by smoke, while another 27 -year -old male has been treated and discharged in the place for an anxiety crisis.

In parallel, according to the information provided by the Adif Public Entity, for more than three hours the high -speed circulation between Alacant Terminal and Monforte del Cid had been interrupted at the request of firefighters, affecting the trains that circulate between Alicante/Murcia and Madrid. At 15.25 hours the rail traffic has been restored.