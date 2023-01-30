Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells in a BBC documentary that Russian President Vladimir Putin “threatened him somewhat” before the invasion of Ukraine by telling him that “a missile would take a minute”.

In the three-part documentary, which will air its first episode on Monday night on BBC Two, the former British Prime Minister recounts his “very long” and “extraordinary” phone conversation with the Russian president following his visit to Russia. Kiev in early February last year.

At the time, Putin continued to say that he had no intention of invading neighboring Ukraine, despite the massive influx of Russian troops into the border regions.

Boris Johnson claims to have warned the Russian president about the strong sanctions that the West would adopt if he did.

Then, the former British prime minister claims that Putin told him: “Boris, you say that Ukraine is not going to join NATO anytime soon (…) What do you mean by ‘anytime soon’?”.

“That it will not join NATO in the near future, you know that very well,” replied Johnson, who has supported the Ukrainians since the beginning of the conflict.

“At one point, he sort of threatened me and said, ‘Boris, I don’t mean to hurt you, but with a missile, it would take a minute’ or something like that,” added Boris Johnson.

“I think that taking into account the relaxed tone that reigned, the distance he seemed to have, he did not take into account my attempts to get him to negotiate”, adds the former prime minister, who left Downing Street in early September after a series of scandals.

In the documentary, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky says he was uncomfortable with the attitude of Westerners at the time.

“If you know that tomorrow Russia is going to invade Ukraine, why don’t you offer me today what I need to stop it? If you can’t, stop it yourself, ”she said.