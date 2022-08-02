This Tuesday, more unpublished details were known about how a drone from the United States eliminated to the head of Al Qaedathe egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiriin Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

According to US President Joe Biden, the air operation was “clean” and left no civilian casualties. There was also no military presence of US troops on the ground. The operation would have occurred with two Hellfire missiles, equipped with six powerful blades.

What are Hellfire missiles and how was the operation?

The drone attack was carried out with two Hellfire missiles and without soldiers on the ground, an official said, demonstrating the United States’ ability “to identify and locate even the world’s most wanted terrorists and take measures to eliminate them.

Ayman al-Zawahiri was located “several times and for long periods on the balcony where he was finally hit” by the attack in the Afghan capital, it added.

The operation caused “no civilian casualties,” said Biden, who was sick with covid-19 and in strict isolation when he ordered the attack on July 25.

The attacked house has no signs of an explosion and no one was injured in the operation. These two elements suggest that the United States used the Hellfire R9Xme ifHe with six blades that doesn’t explode when hitting his target.

Baptized “Flying Ginsu” the missile has become common ammunition to liquidate jihadist leaders without causing civilian casualties.

The three-story house reached is located in Sherpur, a wealthy neighborhood of the Afghan capital where several residences are occupied by high-ranking Taliban officials and commanders. Several residents questioned by AFP thought the house was empty.

“We haven’t seen anyone living there for a year,” said an employee at a nearby office.

The house “was always dark, without a single light bulb on” The Afghan interior minister over the weekend denied reports of a drone attack in Kabul, telling AFP that a rocket had hit “an empty house” in the capital.

File photo from September 9, 2004 showing a videotape capture showing Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Reactions in Afghanistan

However Taliban spokesman Zabibullah Mujahid tweeted on Tuesday that an “air strike” had been carried out by “US drones”, but did not speak of casualties or mention Zawahiri’s name.

Following the death of the Al Qaeda leader, Taliban troops took to the streets of Kabul.

Ayman al-Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul is a “clear violation” of agreements reached with the Taliban in Doha in 2020, under which the Islamists had pledged not to welcome al-Qaeda into their territory, a senior official said. North American.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that by “harboring and protecting” Zawahiri, the Taliban “grossly violated the Doha agreement” that provided for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Within the framework of this agreement, the Taliban promised not to host jihadists again, but according to experts, the group never broke its ties with Al Qaeda.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP

