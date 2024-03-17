Gladkov: a missile danger siren was launched in Belgorod and the Belgorod region

A missile warning siren was launched in Belgorod and the Belgorod region, reported Governor of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov on Sunday, March 17.

He urged those at home to take shelter in windowless rooms with solid walls, and those who are now on the street to go down to a shelter or other safe place.

Earlier on March 17, sirens were already going off in the city at about 14:30 Moscow time. After announcing the alarm, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of several Ukrainian drones on approach to Belgorod. About 45 minutes after the announcement, the missile alert was canceled.

Also on Sunday, it became known about the death of a sixteen-year-old schoolgirl after a Ukrainian Armed Forces shell hit a private residential building in Belgorod.