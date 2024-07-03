Acting Kursk Governor Smirnov: Missile threat declared in region

A missile threat has been declared throughout the Kursk region. Acting Governor of the Russian border region Alexey Smirnov warned residents of the risk of a missile strike. Telegram-channel.

“If you are at home, you need to take shelter in rooms without windows and solid walls: in the hallway, bathroom, storage room. If you are outside, go to the nearest building or suitable shelter,” the governor wrote.