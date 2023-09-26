The Russian-appointed governor in Sevastopol, Crimea, Mikhail Razvogayev, said via the Telegram application, “Our forces are responding to a missile attack. According to preliminary data, the air defenses shot down a missile near Belbek Air Base. Work is continuing.”

Ukraine has been targeting Crimea since the Russian military operation against it began, but attacks on military facilities there have recently intensified at a time when Kiev pledges to regain the peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

The authorities issued a warning of an air attack across the region, according to what Razogayev announced on Telegram at 20:57 (17:57 GMT).

About an hour later, the governor announced on Telegram that the warning had ended.

As for the Russian Ministry of Defense, it announced on Telegram the destruction of seven Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, indicated that there were no casualties in Belgorod.

The Ministry also announced the destruction of four Ukrainian drones in the Kursk region, which also borders Ukraine.

The frequency of attacks on Russian territory has recently increased after they were rare at the beginning of the military operation. Kiev is increasingly claiming responsibility for these attacks.