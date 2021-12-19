The statement issued by the Security Media Cell and published by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that one of the two missiles was shot down.

The statement stated that “the Green Zone in Baghdad was bombed by two Katyusha rockets. The first was detonated in the air by the Seram (defensive) system, and the second fell near the celebrations square.”

The cell added that “the attack caused damage to two cars.”

A security source had previously reported to AFP that the “Seram” system had shot down two missiles near the US embassy in Baghdad.