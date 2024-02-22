The agency run by the Royal Navy explained that “a ship was attacked by two missiles, which led to a fire on board,” noting that “coalition forces are responding” to the incident.

Last Monday, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who are launching attacks against cargo ships as part of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, claimed responsibility for attacks against two American ships.

The Houthis announced in a statement that they had targeted “two American ships in the Gulf of Aden, the first the Sea Champion and the Navis Fortuna.”

Since November 19, the Houthis have launched attacks in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea against commercial ships they suspect of being linked to Israel or heading to its ports. They say that this comes in support of the Gaza Strip, which has been witnessing a war between Hamas and Israel since October 7.

In an attempt to deter them, American and British forces have been launching strikes on their positions since January 12. The US Army alone carries out strikes from time to time that it says target sites or missiles and drones prepared for launch, the latest of which was on Sunday.

Following Western strikes, the Houthis began targeting American and British ships in the region, considering that the interests of both countries had become “legitimate targets.”

Anger is mounting in the Middle East over Israel's devastating campaign in Gaza in response to an unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7, fueling violence and leading to attacks by Iranian-backed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.