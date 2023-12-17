Rocket salvoes targeted the coalition forces' bases in the Koniko gas field and the Al-Omar oil field in the northern and eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor Governorate, and the Kharab al-Jir base near the city of Rumailan in the northeastern countryside of Hasakah.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the international coalition forces sent two cargo planes carrying military equipment, including advanced weapons, from their military bases spread in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, to ​​the “Kharab al-Jir” base in the countryside of Hasakah Governorate, northeast of the country.

These attacks coincided with the coalition sending huge reinforcements to its bases spread in eastern and northeastern Syria.

On Friday, the international coalition forces sent a cargo plane carrying military equipment from the Kurdistan region of Iraq to the Kharab al-Jir base.

In parallel, the Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement that they had seized a missile launching pad coming from areas controlled by the Syrian army, with the aim of targeting the international coalition bases spread in the eastern region.