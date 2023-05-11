Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Infantry fighting vehicles of the Bundeswehr: Panzergrenadiers climb into a “Puma” during an exercise. © IMAGO/Frederic Kern

For almost a year and a half, a ready-made contract for the procurement of Puma tanks remained. The Bundeswehr must therefore now pay 140 million euros more.

Munich – In the background of the Ukraine war, the Bundeswehr is arming itself and, among other things, procures new Puma armored personnel carriers. The total price of 1.5 billion euros for 50 new Puma tank but will now obviously be significantly more expensive. The reason is said to be an embarrassing mishap: A purchase contract that was actually ready to be signed was probably left lying around in the Ministry of Defense for almost a year and a half.

Bundeswehr upgrades: Troops have to pay 140 million euros more for Puma tanks

This emerges from several letters from the Ministry of Finance to the Budget and Defense Committee of the Bundestag Business Insider reported. What led to the breakdown is unclear. In any case, the Bundeswehr now has to dig deeper into its pockets for the planned procurement: the purchase will probably cost 140 million euros more than expected. Because actually the contract was already prepared. But apparently the final signature was not forthcoming. In the missed period, the price of the Puma tank has moved juicy upwards – with expensive consequences for the Bundeswehr.

“Due to the delayed submission of the contract, which is still at the price level 12/2021, there has already been an increase of around 12.8 percent for the price level 12/2022. This corresponds to a price escalation by an additional EUR 138 million,” the documents say Business Insider present. The Bundeswehr’s total requirement for Puma tanks is 111, but so far only a cost plan for 50 tanks has been created.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Payment for Puma tanks: Ministry of Finance criticizes Ministry of Defense

It is true that the additional costs can still be absorbed by a buffer included in the original cost calculation. However, the Ministry of Finance also speaks of a “not inconsiderable” risk of cost increases, which the Ministry of Defense has also warned about – in addition to “delayed deliveries, project dependencies and delays in performance”. The Ministry of Christian Lindner (FDP) also considers it risky that new Puma tanks are already being bought without the retrofitting of the existing Puma tanks having been tested.

In addition, the documents indicate a lack of understanding about the cost planning within the framework of the 100 billion euro special fund for the Bundeswehr. After all, the Bundeswehr itself sees a need for 111 Puma infantry fighting vehicles. If you prioritize the purchase of equipment differently, then you can also pay for it, it is noted.

However, not only armored personnel carriers, but also other weapons are urgently needed, which is why the Ministry of Defense should insist on the current plan. (bb)