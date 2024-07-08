According to General Prosecutor of the Republic, none of the normalistas of Ayotzinapa missing and murdered almost ten years ago Was identified for their experts with the genetic analysis of Five of the 114 bone remains which the National Human Rights Commission recommended studying since November 2018.

And the remaining 109…?

And why did you wait five and a half years to deal with those fragments?

Although by law it has the exclusive power to seek justice in matters within its jurisdiction, what it did Prosecutors contravene initial agreement with the families and its lawyers to take into account the opinion of the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team.

Because it is clearly biased, its conclusion is alarming because the CNDH suggested that the 114 fragments which he estimated to be likely to contain DNA were analyzed for him laboratory of the University of Innsbruck.

It happened like that with the previous shipments of remains that allowed the full identification of Three of the 43 young people (Alexander, Joshivani and Christian).

That the parents and their representatives learned the results of the alleged study last Wednesday is known thanks to the brief, imprecise, tangled and contradictory statements made to MILENIO by the lawyer Vidulfo Rosales upon leaving the National Palace (contrary to usual, the government of President Lopez Obrador He said nothing about the meeting that had just taken place).

As if genetic analysis of remains in the Iguala case Although it may not have the colossal importance that it undoubtedly has, the intention of both sides is to keep the results of the mysterious studies under a low profile.

Both parts They want the questionable conclusion of the FGR to go unnoticed continue to exploit the tragedy indefinitely.

–The 4t is allowed to accumulate false “arguments” to continue disqualifying the round and straightforward “historical truth”, maintaining the absurdity that the boys were not executed nor their bodies incinerated in the Cocula garbage dump.

–And the mourners and their companions persist in saying that they “don’t know” what happened to the missing.

However, even though the result of the recent analysis is significantly deficient, for the four-party system and the detractors of the terrible truth it represents the weak link that they were missing to reject the report of the former attorney general Murillo Karam and to support the confusing and lying narrative that unjustly incriminates the military.

Although the apparent result of the genetic studies was “not positive,” the recent conclusion refers to only five of the more than 63 thousand fragments recovered from the landfill and the river.

However, and despite the fact that the opinion of the South American group of pathologists in whom he trusts was not taken into account, Rosales and his clients magnify the effects of the new trick, stating that it rules out the possibility that many or all of the fragments that the Prosecutor’s Office does not want to study correspond to the normalistas…

